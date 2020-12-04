Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTVA. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.70.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

