CoTrader (COT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,084.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $56,084.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00070793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00454174 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.10 or 0.02882177 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.