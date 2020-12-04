CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CVPUF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. CP ALL Public has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Other. The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of convenience and frozen foods, and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; information technology, as well as marketing and advertising activities; provision of research and development services; and cash and carry and e-commerce business, as well as operates as a life and accident insurance broker.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.