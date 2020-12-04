Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Outperform”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $144.58 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

