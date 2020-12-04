Credit Suisse Group Raises Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$47.50

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$46.00 to C$47.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NPI. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.80.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$44.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.61. Northland Power Inc. has a 52-week low of C$20.52 and a 52-week high of C$47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

