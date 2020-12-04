CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,958,000 after purchasing an additional 110,481 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,176,000 after buying an additional 149,405 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $203,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.22, for a total value of $31,485,100.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 950,293 shares of company stock worth $132,316,246. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

CRWD opened at $161.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $165.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

