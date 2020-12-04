Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $562.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.56. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $335,058. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

