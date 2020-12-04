Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CELP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CELP opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 million, a PE ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.55. Cypress Environmental Partners has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. Analysts anticipate that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

Read More: Preferred Stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.