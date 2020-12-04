D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $406,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,970 shares of company stock valued at $604,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

