Danske Upgrades ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) to Buy

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was upgraded by Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS:ROYUF opened at $106.00 on Friday. ROYAL UNIBREW A/S has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $107.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.13.

