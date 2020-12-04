Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $184.91 on Monday. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $192.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

