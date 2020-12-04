Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $93.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.83.

CHRW opened at $92.53 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after buying an additional 509,930 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,337,000 after acquiring an additional 449,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,398,000 after buying an additional 393,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,597,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

