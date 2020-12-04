Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.55

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 78277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $273,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $543,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $85,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

