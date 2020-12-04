Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HXGBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexagon AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $83.85 on Monday. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $84.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

