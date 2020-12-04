Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $69.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 22,647 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 210,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.