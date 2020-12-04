Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $121,069.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Francis Tang sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $121,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francis Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $119,755.86.

On Thursday, October 8th, Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $158,485.50.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,319,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,981,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after buying an additional 88,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 87,688 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

