Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $121,069.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Francis Tang sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $121,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Francis Tang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $119,755.86.
- On Thursday, October 8th, Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $158,485.50.
Shares of Diodes stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Several analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,319,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,981,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after buying an additional 88,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 87,688 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.