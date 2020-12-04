Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) (CVE:DOS) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) (CVE:DOS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 25,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and a P/E ratio of 125.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

About Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

