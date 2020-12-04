DNB Markets Lowers Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WILLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Demant A/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. Demant A/S has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.10.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.