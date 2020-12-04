DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $276.00 at JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $261.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocuSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.60.

Shares of DOCU opened at $231.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.31 and a 200 day moving average of $197.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,092,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in DocuSign by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in DocuSign by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

