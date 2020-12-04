Dollar General Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.46 Per Share (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.68.

DG opened at $214.49 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,284,000 after purchasing an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,137,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,639 shares of company stock worth $10,406,399 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.