Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of DMZPY stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $32.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
