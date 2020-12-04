Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DMZPY stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $32.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.