Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives $44.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 929,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 712.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 475,495 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 1,341.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 374,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after buying an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 501.2% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 356,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 297,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

DOMO stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 3.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

