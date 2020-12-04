Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) (CVE:DBG) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 104,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 179,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.47 price target on the stock.

Get Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Mount Milligan North Property that covers an area of 1,843 hectares located in Prince George, British Columbia.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.