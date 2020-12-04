Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €31.05 ($36.52).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock opened at €29.34 ($34.52) on Monday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a twelve month high of €32.90 ($38.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

