e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.52

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 14898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11 and a beta of 2.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $158,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $1,456,158.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,615 shares of company stock worth $3,985,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

