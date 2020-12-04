easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Main First Bank upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $875.00.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $12.27 on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations. In addition, the company develops building projects; and provides financing services.

