easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 851.95 ($11.13).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 917.20 ($11.98) on Tuesday. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 638.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 628.49. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.46.

In related news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

