easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 851.95 ($11.13).
Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 917.20 ($11.98) on Tuesday. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 638.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 628.49. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.46.
About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.
