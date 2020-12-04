eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.46.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,199 shares of company stock worth $608,592 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in eBay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,741 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in eBay by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

