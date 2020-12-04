Eight Capital Raises Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) Price Target to C$1.75

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.00 target price on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of CVE SCR opened at C$0.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.06.

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

