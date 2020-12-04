ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.04 ($9.46).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) alerts:

ZIL2 stock opened at €13.54 ($15.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.89 million and a PE ratio of -37.93. ElringKlinger AG has a one year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a one year high of €14.76 ($17.36). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.