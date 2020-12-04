EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of EMKR opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.01. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

