Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has C$46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$44.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$58.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.00.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) stock opened at C$42.11 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.06 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.00%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.