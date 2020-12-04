Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s (ENB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$58.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.00.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$42.11 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.06 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion and a PE ratio of 43.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.00%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

