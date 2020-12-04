Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.94.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

