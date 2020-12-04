Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

ENDP stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Endo International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Endo International by 58.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Endo International by 151.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

