Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 29.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 85.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 312.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ENV opened at $81.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $456,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $1,579,854.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,264.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,643 shares of company stock worth $5,784,217. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

