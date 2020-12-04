Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

EQH stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

