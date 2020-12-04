Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Signature Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $13.57 for the year.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $79,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

