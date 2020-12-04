Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

LON:ESC opened at GBX 16.27 ($0.21) on Monday. Escape Hunt plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 19.98 ($0.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.76.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

