Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.81. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.50.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

