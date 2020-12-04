Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,793.75 ($36.50).

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,672 ($34.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33. Experian plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,931.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,855.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Experian plc (EXPN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39) per share, with a total value of £79,326 ($103,639.93).

About Experian plc (EXPN.L)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

