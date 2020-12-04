F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $41.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.13.
About F-star Therapeutics
