F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $41.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

