Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.97

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

FANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $925.09 million, a PE ratio of -1,421.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fanhua by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Fanhua by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fanhua by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Fanhua by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

