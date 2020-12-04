FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $360.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $240.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.68.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $292.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $297.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.