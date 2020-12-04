Financial Contrast: Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) vs. American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Verint Systems alerts:

95.9% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.7% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Verint Systems and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verint Systems currently has a consensus target price of $60.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.36%. Given Verint Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 1.51% 13.19% 5.33% American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A -284.68% -18.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verint Systems and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $1.30 billion 2.81 $28.68 million $2.62 21.39 American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Summary

Verint Systems beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop. It also offers Verint Recording for capturing customer interactions across voice and digital channels; Verint Automated Quality Management products that automate the quality process from scoring evaluations to assigning coaching; Verint Performance Management, which triggers automated workflows; Verint Interaction Analytics to reduce cost by identifying operational process challenges; Verint Desktop and Process Analytics; Verint Work Manager; and Verint Performance Management solutions. In addition, the company provides Intelligent Virtual Assistant; Web Self-Service that enable customers to self-serve on the web or via their mobile devices; Communities, which enable organizations to manage online communities for their employees, customers, and partners; Verint Experience Cloud that connects siloes of customer experience data to identify problems, predict outcomes, and drive actions; Omni-Channel Recording, which captures customer interaction data; compliance recording that supports compliance audits and the avoidance of fines; and Fraud Prevention And Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.