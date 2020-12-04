First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 108 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESLT opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

ESLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Elbit Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

