First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 19,670 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 73,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $43.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.