First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 34,170 Shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 365.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,170 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of TC PipeLines worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 236.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TC PipeLines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TC PipeLines in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TC PipeLines by 35.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TC PipeLines in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. TC PipeLines, LP has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TC PipeLines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

