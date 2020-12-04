First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 62,878 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 152.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.65% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80).

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLYM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.