First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 452.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,978 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,446 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

FITB opened at $26.83 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

